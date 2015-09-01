Shelter Island Reporter obituaries

Jack Comer

Jack Comer passed away on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2015.

Jack was born on September 1, 1944, was raised in Queens and settled down on Shelter Island, a quiet community he loved very much. He cherished his time between the Island and the Heritage Palm Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, Florida.

His career spanned 34 years with LILCO, as a lineman, supervisor and manager. Jack’s life was shortened by cancer after a valiant 17-month fight.

In his retirement years he was the starter of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club where his presence could always be found in the gazebo on the course, the putting green or on the driving range, giving tips to improve your game.

His family wrote he was the devoted husband of Evelyn, proud father of John and father-in-law of Corinne, beloved son of Helen and the late Jack Jr., loving grandfather of Kiersten and Makayla, dear brother of Michael, Danny and Larry and a special friend to many.

Jack will be missed by all whose lives were blessed by knowing him. May he rest in peace.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. Jack’s invaluable friend, Father Peter DeSantics, will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to Fighting Chance, P.O. Box 1358, Sag Harbor, New York 11963.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Shelter Island Funeral Home.