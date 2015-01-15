Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On January 6, police, with the assistance of the Shelter Island Highway Department, removed boats from landings at Congdon Creek and Wades Beach; boats stored at town landings at this time of year are in violation of the town code. Some were classified as scrap and were taken to the Recycling Center; others were stored at the impound yard.

A water main break on Ram Island was reported on January 8.

A caller told police on January 8 that a truck had been parked for hours in the Center with its engine running. Police located the owner who said he kept the engine running in cold weather because otherwise it was hard to start; he said he would move the truck within the hour.

On January 9, a caller reported that a man was walking through yards in Silver Beach. Police located two men driving deer onto a Westmoreland property for hunting. No criminal activity was noted.

A caller reported on January 9 that a deer had been hit by a vehicle and left injured on the side of North Cartwright Road. When police arrived, the deer was dead.

An anonymous caller told police about an open door at a home in Silver Beach on January 9. The door appeared to have been blown open during high winds and was secured by police.

A domestic dispute was reported at police headquarters on January 9.

Police notified the Highway Department on January 10 when a caller reported a partially downed dead tree in Hay Beach.

A water main break took place at a Center residence on January 12. Police found the home was without heat and pipes had burst, flooding the basement and first and second floors, and causing extensive damage. The owner was notified.

Also on the 12th, a Heights caller reported that his rental car was leaking fuel. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded, cleaned up the residual fuel and disconnected the battery. The car was towed by the rental company.

At the request of Child Protective Services, police delivered summonses for a Family Court appearance in Riverhead to three individuals on the Island.

An automatic temperature alarm was set off on January 6 at a Shorewood home. There was no heat at the residence; police temporarily reset the system for the absentee owner.

A burglary alarm was activated on January 8 at a Hay Beach residence. The premises appeared to be secure and there were no signs of any criminal activity.

On January 8, the owner of a West Neck home cancelled an automatic fire alarm before the SIFD could respond.

Among other incidents, police assisted residents in their homes, performed school crossing duty with the new crossing guard, conducted D.A.R.E. classes for 5th and 7th graders, unlocked a house and a vehicle, both with the keys left inside, and jump-started a car.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 7, 9, 11 and 12.