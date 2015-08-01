Shelter Island Police blotter: Three tickets, one accident

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Kevin Robert Cozine, 17, of West­hampton was stopped by police at the intersection of West Neck Road and Brander Parkway on December 28 and given a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On January 2, Robert M. Marcello, 46, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road when he was ticketed for failure to cover a loose cargo and for operating an uninspected vehicle.

ACCIDENTS

Timothy King of Shelter Island was driving on West Thomas Street on January 2 when he hit a deer. There was only minor damage to the vehicle; the deer was killed in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on December 25 that someone was walking through the yards of Center residents. Police investigated and found a person had been tracking a deer he had shot.

Police documented two cases, civil in nature, for the courts on December 25 and January 2.

On December 27, an anonymous caller reported that nails on a Center roadway were creating a traffic hazard. The nails were removed.

A caller told police on December 28 that trees were being cut down near a beach and wetlands in Hay Beach. Police checked with the owner of the property who said he had DEC’s authorization to trim and cut trees on his property.

On December 28, a caller reported that debris was being dumped onto the caller’s vacant lot. Police spoke to a neighbor and a landscaper to make sure leaves and grass clippings weren’t being deposited on the property.

A dog at large was reported in the Center on December 28. The owner was contacted and the dog retrieved. A dog was seen on a roadway in Hay Beach on the same day but was gone when police arrived.

A case of petit larceny was reported in the Heights on December 28.

A Heights caller reported a case of aggravated harassment on December 29.

On December 30, a person reported that a crawl space door was open at a Heights residence. Police secured the door. It had a faulty latch that could have been blown open by the wind.

A caller reported an email scam to police on December 30.

A possible violation of an order of protection was reported at Police Headquarters on December 31.

An employee at Sylvester Manor had a Shelter Island Fire Department permit to burn brush on January 1. Due to high winds, the fire extended outside the intended area and the SIFD responded to put out the fire.

A Hay Beach resident told police on January 1 that a person had parked in the driveway and was knocking on the front door. The person left and police patrolled the area at the caller’s request.

An open burning was reported in Cartwright on January 2. The resident had an SIFD permit but was burning leaves, which is against DEC regulations.

On January 2, police investigated a complaint that several trees were being topped on a property in the Heights. The caller was advised that the complaint was civil in nature but emailed a neighboring resident with a request to contact the SIPD.

A pit bull was reported missing in the Center on January 2. Police patrolled the area with negative results. A pit bull was seen at large at the Recycling Center on January 2. It was gone when police arrived but was subsequently picked up by a friend of the owner and returned.

An arcing wire was reported on a pole in the IGA parking lot on January 2. PSEG responded.

The Center and north side of the Island experienced power outages on the morning of January 4. PSEG responded.

Police were told about a low hanging phone line in the Center on January 5; Verizon was advised.

The SIFD responded to a Hay Beach caller’s report of smelling smoke in the residence on January 5. A faulty propane heater was the cause.

While responding to the above call, a fire truck knocked the plastic cover off a telephone junction box. Verizon was notified.

Five burglary alarms were set off at homes in the Center and the Heights on December 24 and 30 and on January 4. The premises appeared secure in one case, a false alarm was the cause of a second, a power outage set off two alarms and a delay in keying in a pass code triggered the fifth alarm.

The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a Long View residence on January 3. The alarm was tripped off by the kitchen stove; there were no problems.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported eight individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 24, 26, 28 and 29 and on January 3 and 5.