Shelter Island Library Board, officers elected

At the Shelter Island Library’s annual meeting on Saturday, January 17, four incumbents of the Board of Trustees were re-elected for three-year terms: Peter Farrar, Phyllis Gates, William Martens and Mary-Faith Westervelt. David Roggie was elected to the fifth seat on the board, filling the position left vacant by the late Gail Vielbig.

Mr. Roggie is a full-time resident of Shelter Island and has had a home here for 20 years. He previously owned a direct mail advertising business in New Jersey. He brings a human resources background to the board as well as sales and marketing experience.

A special meeting of the Board of Trustees was called immediately following the annual meeting at which the following were re-elected for one-year terms as officers of the board: Jo-Ann Robotti, president; Don Dunning, vice president; William Martens, treasurer; Archer Brown, secretary.