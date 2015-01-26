Shelter Island braces for blizzard

Gary Gerth walked across the IGA parking lot about 8:30 this morning through a light, drifting snow.

He was going to stock up on milk and bread, but was the opposite of the paranoid, terrified man searching for the two staples in the viral YouTube video.

“I’ve got everything else,” Mr. Gerth said calmly. “I’m ready.”

As the Island braced for what could be a record-breaking storm, all supplies at local retailers were in good shape and the police, highway and fire departments were all prepared for the storm.

Police Chief Jim Read, who is also the town’s emergency management coordinator, held a meeting of the town’s emergency management committee Sunday to discuss preparations for a blizzard. “We’re set,” the chief said.

He had been in discussions with PSEG and would have a further conference call with officials later today, The power company is sending “a line crew and a tree crew” to the Island today and they will be here for at least two days, the chief said.

There are no plans to open shelters at this time, but will be ready the moment they’re needed, Chief Read said. The main shelter will be Shelter Island School and the Medical Center can also be used if the number of people needing help is small.

“My advice is use the buddy system” the chief said, keeping in touch with family, neighbors and friends to ride out a storm.

The Police Department has a list of “frail elderly” and special needs people. The chief’s advice for these residents: Get in touch with family or friends immediately and, if possible, relocate off-Island.

“Be prepared with enough food and supplies to be in your house for 72 hours,” the chief said.

More extensive information on weathering the storm can be found on the Shelter Island Police Department’s website at shelterislandpolice.us/.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said his department is prepared for the worst with all hands on deck. There are stocks of sand and salt and more deliveries are expected. Normally the department doesn’t start clearing the roads until there are two to three inches of snow on the ground, Mr. Card said.

One way to help the department keep the roads clear is not to park on the street, he added. It’s best to park in your drive way eight or nine feet from roads so the plows can move the snow from the thoroughfares.

Fire Department Chief Will Anderson said preparations for a severe storm included making sure all vehicles are fueled up and that firefighters’ homes are plowed out so they can respond to emergencies.

“We’ll also keep a standby crew at the Center fire hall through the night,” the chief said. “When you have snow falling at one-and-a-half to three inches an hour, it’s tough to keep up. We’re just hoping nothing crazy happens.”

District Clerk Jacqueline Dunning for the Shelter Island School District said all after school activities today had been canceled.

Dave Gurney was unloading a pallet of 50 pound bags of ice melt this morning in front of the Shelter Island Hardware store on Grand Avenue. “It was crazy busy” Sunday with people buying all “storm related” materials, including shovels, batteries sand and salt, he said.

This morning generators were a hot item, but stocks were still good. Mr. Gurney said it would be a normal workday for him. “I’ll be here until five,” he said.

At the IGA, manager Brian Feeney was in front of a six-foot tall stack of bottled water. All stocks of firewood, fire starter and food were plentiful he said. “We’ll have everything the residents need,” Mr. Feeney said.

Schmidt’s also reported that stocks were full and it “was a normal Monday morning,” a manager said.

It had been a hectic morning at Picozzi’s Mobil station on Bridge Street, Tom Speeches said, with people gassing up ahead of the storm. There was plenty of gas available, he said, with the station’s tanks topped off by an early morning delivery.

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