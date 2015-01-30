Reporter editorial: Jobs well done

All Islanders should give a heartfelt thank you to the Highway Department crews under the leadership of Superintendent Jay Card Jr. who worked tirelessly to keep roads open for emergencies and ready for businesses Wednesday morning.

Congratulations and thanks are also on their way to the Police Department and Chief Jim Read, who, as the town’s emergency manager coordinator, kept the situation under control and provided the residents with important updates.

Also, Supervisor Jim Dougherty, by declaring a state of emergency for the town early on Monday, cleared the way of red tape so our highway, fire and police departments could do their jobs to keep us safe.

Taxpayers on Shelter Island also owe a debt of gratitude to the two men who have led the Shelter Island School District in recent years. Another bouquet should go to the Board of Education and the teachers and staff who have demonstrated admirably how to do more with less.

Held to a 2 percent tax cap imposed by New York State, former Superintendent Michael Hynes held budgets within the cap while creatively changing and expanding programs that challenge students to perform at their best and be inspired by the learning process.

In Dr. Hynes’ wake, Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik has already told taxpayers he won’t be seeking a budget that pierces this year’s tax cap, amounting to 1.66 percent. At the same time, at last week’s budget hearing, Mr. Skuggevik outlined still more efforts to advance student learning. Besides continuing Dr. Hynes’ efforts to add more advanced placement courses, Mr. Skuggevik is expanding a plan to enable high school students to earn college credits in an alliance with Suffolk County Community College and, likely, other colleges in New York State.

Advancements are not only aimed at secondary school students. All students from pre-K through senior year will benefit from the creative solutions that educators here have developed.

Under the best of circumstances with ample money, identifying methods of improving the educational process is no easy task. And if you think there’s lots of fat in the budget to be easily cut, you would be surprised to find how close to the bone Shelter Island school budgets are.

School officials appreciate that many taxpayers are struggling financially and they’re wedded to doing everything in their power to two the line on spending.

Still, budget constraints make it more difficult since the administration and Board of Education have no control on a number of expenses.

Health insurance premium costs continue to rise — by an expected 11 percent in the 2015-16 year.

Contractual costs that affect salaries, benefits and pensions are set in stone. Only in 2008, when the bottom fell out of the economy, did some unions agree to temporary cutbacks.

Costs of fuel oil have fallen this year, but when they rise again, as they inevitably will, the district will have to pay the higher costs the same as everyone else.

It’s only through very cautious planning, intelligence and determination that Shelter Island has been able to avoid tax hikes while continuing to raise the level of education.