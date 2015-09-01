Reeve takes helm of Board of Fire Commissioners

According to tradtion, Andy Reeve took over as chairman of the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners Tuesday night, replacing Keith Clark. The chairman’s job generally rotates among commission members after a single year. Mr. Reeve was appointed to the commission in August 2012 after Ron Jernick resigned. His appointment ran until December 2012 when he was elected to complete the three years that remained on Mr. Jernick’s term.

That means he will face re-election next December should he opt to continue as a commissioner.

Mr. Reeve, a North Ferry captain, has served the Fire Department for 15 years. He also works on boat repair jobs on a freelance basis.

Larry Lechmanski was named deputy chairman while Amber Williams will continue as the fire district’s secretary and treasurer at a salary of $28,380.

Ms. Williams has long been the district’s treasurer, but accepted the combined job in November 2013 following the resignation of Jackie Tuttle, who was district secretary for 25 years.

An assistant to Ms. Williams is yet to be appointed, although several names were batted around at Tuesday night’s reorganization meeting. But commissioners want to speak to those they’re considering, before making names public.

Helen Rosenblum will continue as attorney for the commissioners.

The commission will continue to meet at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month except for May and December. In May, the meeting will be held on Monday, May 18, to avoid conflicting with Memorial Day the following week. In December, the commissioners will meet on Monday, December 14.

Any changes in that meeting schedule will be announced in the Reporter or on its website if time allows and on the town’s television feed. But in any case, late changes will be posted by signs on all doors of the Center Firehouse and, if time allows, on the district’s sign outside the Center Firehouse.

Commissioners opened bids for propane and fuel oil, with J.W. Piccozzi getting the job to supply the district at a cost of $0.539 per gallon for propane and $0.529 per gallon for fuel oil.

j.lane@sireporter.com