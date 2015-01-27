Power still on for most Islanders

As of 7 a.m. PSEG was reporting there were no major power outages on the Island, reporting less than five.

Long Island in general is faring well, with only 29 out of about 1.1 million customers without service this morning, according to PSEG.

Power company spokesman, Jeffery Weir, in a press release, against customers to stay in touch with PSEG:

” To report downed wires or power outages, customers should call PSEG Long Island’s Customer Service line at 1-800-490-0075

Once registered, report power outages by texting “OUT” to PSEGLI (773454)

Check for updates using our outage map at www.psegliny.com/c.cfm

Outage: Follow our Facebook and Twitter pages for restoration progress. Do not report outages through our social media pages

Make sure everyone in the family is prepared and knows what to do if there is an emergency. Please visit www.psegliny.com/page.cfm/Sesame to learn about the PSEG and Sesame Street App “Let’s Get Ready: Planning Together for Emergencies”

Watch our YouTube videos at www.psegliny.com/page.cfm/CustomerService/StormCenter for tips on how to prepare your family and how power is restored after a storm.”