Police blotter: 8 tickets issued to 3 motorists

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Hiram Laguna, 54, of Greenport was driving on Osprey Lane on January 14 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for having improper plates, insufficient taillights and an unregistered trailer.

Also on January 14, Priscilla E. Bouillon, 27, of Brooklyn was issued four summonses on Brander Parkway for driving an uninspected and unregistered vehicle without insurance. She was also given a ticket for unlicensed operation.

Franklin Ciaccio, 72, of Shelter Island was stopped on South Ferry Road on January 17 and given a ticket for speeding —58 mph in a 40-mph zone.

accidents

Michael B. Clark of Shelter Island was driving southbound on North Ferry Road on January 19 when he hit a deer that had run in front of his vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage estimated to the front of his vehicle. The deer was killed in the accident. There were no injuries reported for the driver.

OTHER REPORTS

On January 19, a complainant told police about receiving harassing emails and phone calls.

An anonymous caller reported that an intoxicated individual was buying beer in the Center on the morning of January 14. Police were unable to locate the person.

Police documented two cases, civil in nature, for the courts on January 14 and January 17.

A Hay Beach caller told police on January 14 that people in a small boat were possibly shooting in the direction of his residence. With the assistance of Southold police, the occupants of the boat were identified as hunters shooting at waterfowl.

A caller told police on January 15 that heavy duty trucks had been left running and unattended for long periods of time in the Center. The owner said that given the cold temperatures, the trucks needed to be kept running or they wouldn’t start. Police advised him about the state DEC law that heavy duty trucks cannot be left unattended; the owner told police he would try to comply.

Police received a complaint on January 16 that a dog had been barking all night in a Center resident’s yard. The caretaker said the dog had been put inside but must have gotten out.

On January 16, a HiLo resident reported a dead deer on the front lawn, two hours after hearing shots in the area. Police subsequently located the hunter who had shot the deer but had been unable to find it. He was advised to track deer more carefully in the future.

A caller at headquarters on January 16 reported problems with a tenant. Police advised the person the problem was civil in nature and suggested he contact his attorney.

On January 17, an owner in Shorewood requested that police check the residence for possible squatters. According to the blotter report, the premises appeared to be secure and undisturbed.

An extra patrol in the Center was requested on January 17 due to an on-going dispute.

A downed tree limb was reported blocking a roadway in the Center on January 18.

Southold police dispatch notified all Island highway departments of black ice on the roadways on January 18; on the 19th, the SIPD sent out an icy road advisory to town, Heights and Dering Harbor highway staff.

An anonymous caller reported an injured deer on the ice at a Shorewood beach on January 18. The deer appeared to be mobile but police could not reach it.

An injured deer was reported in South Ferry Hills on the same day; police patrolled the area with negative results.

A burglary alarm was activated at a Shorewood residence on January 18. It had been set off accidentally by cleaning staff.

On January 19, a caller told police some people were entering Mashomack Preserve after the gates had been closed. They were being shown a trail and were leaving when police arrived.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team responded to an aided case on January 15; the person was taken by private car to a local doctor’s office.