One arrest on week’s blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following an investigation, Michael E. Lafreniere, 27, of Riverhead was arrested on Burro Hall Lane on Sunday, January 25 at about 2:45 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass in the 3rd degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $5,000 cash bail.

OTHER REPORTS

A low hanging branch on Ram Island created a hazardous condition on January 20; the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two automatic alarms on January 20 and 21 on Ram Island and at the FIT Center respectively. Both were false alarms.

A caller reported an injured deer in South Ferry Hills on January 21; it was put down by police.

Police were informed on January 22 that two trees had fallen on power lines to a Hay Beach residence. PSEG was notified.

Police observed the driver of a vehicle backing into another vehicle, which was parked on North Ferry Road in front of police headquarters, on January 22. No damage except for a dented license plate was reported.

Highway departments in the town, the Heights and Dering Harbor were notified about snowy road conditions at 4 a.m. on January 24 and again at 11 p.m. that night.

An extra patrol was requested in Silver Beach on January 24.

Police responded on January 24 to a caller’s concern about minor damage to the inside of the resident’s front door that might have been the result of tampering. Police reported that the door had been closed with a dead bolt partially opened, causing damage to the wood molding.

On January 24, a person was referred to Justice Court with regard to obtaining an order of protection.

An individual came to police headquarters on January 24 to report an employment problem.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 20.