Need a vacation already? Don’t miss Explore Brooklyn Hotel Week

[sponsored_by action_blurb=”Sponsored By” name=”Explore Brooklyn” url=”http://explorebk.com/” logo=”http://explorebk.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/explore-brooklyn-visitor-guide-nyc.jpg” byline=”Book your Brooklyn mini-vacation during the week of January 23-31 for 20.15% off select Brooklyn hotels.” attribution_action_blurb=”Created By” attribution_name=”BlankSlate” attribution_url=”http://www.blankslate.com/”][/sponsored_by]

Sure, you had a few days off over the holidays, but they were packed with travel and family stuff, and you probably came back to work more tired than you were in December. Fortunately for you, Explore Brooklyn Hotel Week is just around the corner. Book now for a Brooklyn mini-vacation during the week of January 23-31, and you can enjoy 20.15% off of select Brooklyn hotels!

Maybe you want your home base to be in central Downtown Brooklyn, with access to the Brooklyn Bridge, DUMBO, and Brooklyn Heights. Or maybe you prefer to be near historic Prospect Park in quaint Park Slope. If you’re more into a hip nightlife scene, you might want to stay in Williamsburg. Either way, Explore Brooklyn Hotel Week has you covered with hotel discounts, many of which include discounts for local tour companies. Here’s what we have to offer:

Aloft NY Brooklyn (216 Duffield St., Downtown Brooklyn)

Hotel Week deal: 20.15% off + 20% off Urban Oyster Tours

Discount code: EXPLORE (call 718-256-3833 to book)

At Home in Brooklyn (15 Prospect Park West, Park Slope)

Hotel Week deal: 20.15% off (call 718-622-5292 to book)

Best Western Plus Prospect Park (764 4th Ave., South Slope)

Hotel Week deal: 20.15% off + Discounts on InsideOut Tours

Discount code: EXBK (call 718-768-3100 to book)

Hotel Indigo Brooklyn (229 Duffield St., Downtown Brooklyn)

Hotel Week deal: 20.15% off

Discount code: IDOTHBRO (call 718-254-7825 to book)

Marriott NY at the Brooklyn Bridge (333 Adams St., Downtown Brooklyn)

Hotel Week deal: 20.15% off + 20% off Turnstile Tours (Offer valid only for stays January 23-25.)

Discount: Book your discounted rate. Corporate/promotional code is C1J

McCarren Hotel & Pool (110 N. 12th St.,

Hotel Week deal: 20.15% off + $20.15 to spend on room service (110 N. 12th St., Williamsburg 20.15% off + $20.15 to spend on room service

Discount code: F7B

Sheraton Brooklyn Hotel (228 Duffield St., Downtown Brooklyn)

Hotel Week deal: 20.15% off + 15% off New York Like a Native tours

Discount code: EXPLORE (call 917-281-5188 to book)

Super 8 Brooklyn Hotel (267 3rd Ave., Gowanus)

Hotel Week deal: 20.15% off

Discount code: EXPLOREBROOKLYN (call 718-534-0451 to book)

Hampton Inn Brooklyn (125 Flatbush Ave. Ext., Downtown Brooklyn)

Hotel Week deal: 20.15% off

Now that you have to place to stay, here are some of the best ways to make your Brooklyn stay a memorable one.

— For recommendations of what to do and where to eat and drink, check out the Explore Brooklyn blog and neighborhood guides.

— Download the UrbanBuddy app to your smartphone and get personal recommendations from locals.

— Need a car to get around? AllCar Rent-A-Car is offering up to 50% off (excluding taxes) on any rental before February 28. Use the discount code HOTEL.

— If you haven’t seen the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center yet, you’re missing out! You can get up to 50% off tickets by using the discount code BKNETS. We’ll see you soon in Brooklyn!

— Hungry? Enjoy some brisket and sweet potato bourbon mash at Hill Country Barbecue Market & Hill Country Chicken Brooklyn! Just present the coupon provided by your concierge desk for 15% off a Hotel Week meal.