National Weather Service: Blizzard watch Monday, Tuesday

Shelter Island could see between one and two feet of snow Monday into Tuesday, according to a blizzard watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to start as early as Monday morning, but will get heavier in the evening, with the most snow and strongest winds coming in the overnight hours into Tuesday, the NWS said. Winds will be blowing north from 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts as high as 55 MPH.

“[There will be] extremely dangerous travel conditions due to heavy snowfall and strong winds with whiteout conditions likely,” the NWS warning states. “Secondary roads may become impassable.”

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing into Tuesday afternoon with a low of about 22 degrees forecast for the area.