Marriage proposal Shelter Island style

Dr. Jonathan and Susan Schrott have announced the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Berni Schrott, to Adam Ross Abel, son of Dr. Bruce and Marjorie Abel of West Hartford, Connecticut.

The future bride is the granddaughter of Leah and Victor Friedman of Shelter Island and Eileen Schrott of New York City. The future bridegroom is the grandson of Arlene Kaplan of Manhasset.

Ms. Schrott earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University and a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Policy and Practice. She works as an associate director at CCS Fundraising in New York City.

Mr. Abel earned his Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude and phi beta kappa, from Tufts University. He is pursuing a D.M.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine.

Adam proposed to Elizabeth on Wades Beach after leading her on a day-long scavenger hunt. The idea came to him after she took him on a scavenger hunt around Tufts and the Boston area to celebrate his birthday several years before.

On Friday, November 21, while at work, Elizabeth received a surprise: a Jitney ticket and a rhyming clue instructing her to travel to Shelter Island that night and to meet Adam at Wades Beach at nine o’clock the following morning.

When Elizabeth arrived at Wades Beach the next morning, Adam was nowhere to be found. Two notes were left on a picnic table — one reminding Elizabeth of their hunt at Tufts, the other holding the first clue.

There were 17 clues in all, leading Elizabeth on a solo trek around the Island to the couple’s favorite spots, including Mashomack Preserve, the Tuck Shop, Reddings Market, the IGA, Bob’s Fish Market, the North Ferry, SALT and Bella Vita.

Elizabeth said, “As if traversing 10 miles by foot in search of the clues wasn’t enough of a challenge, each riddle came in an envelope with one or two Velcro-backed Scrabble pieces. Adam and I are competitive Scrabble players and so it was meaningful to me that he incorporated our love of the game into the hunt.

“As I searched for clues, I tried to figure out what the letters would spell. “Will you marry me?” was most obvious, but the letters didn’t add up. Plus, Adam is too creative to plan such a predictable message.”

When Elizabeth scurried off-Island in search of a clue at a Greenport salon, Adam left a Scrabble board on the kitchen table.

At nightfall, Elizabeth returned home with 17 clues, 20 Scrabble pieces and Bella Vita’s baked ziti – her favorite Island meal.

The Scrabble board had Velcro dots in a crossword arrangement, outlining the day’s final clue.

After several attempts at arranging and rearranging the pieces, Elizabeth finally deciphered the message: “Meet me at Wades Beach at nine. Do not be late.”

Elizabeth arrived at the beach a few minutes before nine that evening. Adam was waiting on the picnic table, ready to propose.

A June 2016 wedding is planned.