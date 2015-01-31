Justice Court reports

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the December 15 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Helen J. Rosenblum and Mary-Faith Westervelt were both on the bench for this session.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Ali J. Ergul of Mastic was fined $100 plus a state surcharge of $125 for possession of marijuana. A cellphone violation was dismissed as covered under the plea.

Lesly Galicia-Bran of Shelter Island was fined $40 plus $93 for driving without a license.

Conrad A. Matt of New York City was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Thirteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 10 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and three by mutual consent.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Two cases were adjourned until a later date at the request of the defendant or defendant’s attorney.