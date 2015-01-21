Girls drop close one to Stony Brook

On Tuesday, January 20, the Shelter Island girls basketball teams faced the Stony Brook Bears at home.

The junior varsity game, played first, was close the entire way. The score was tied at the end of the first, third and fourth quarters, leading to a 4-minute overtime. With Genesis Urbaez and Phoebe Starzee each contributing a bucket in overtime, the team staved off the Bears to prevail 19-18.

Coach Danielle Gil was very happy with their effort and improvement so far this season. “The girls really stepped up this game,”Coach Gill said. “We had girls scoring today who hadn’t before. They are really working together as a team.”

The varsity girls faced a much-improved Stony Brook squad. Like the JV game, the score was close the entire way, with only 2 to 3 points separating the teams throughout the game.

With 32 seconds left the score was tied 24-24, but a 3-point basket by the Bears in the last 15 seconds led to a 27-24 final score in Stony Brooks favor. Margaret Michalak’s double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds led Shelter Island, while Kenna McCarthy and Serina Kaasik each had 4 steals. Kaasik added 4 assists.