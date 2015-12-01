Firefighters respond to gasoline leak

The driver of a rental car thought he smelled gasoline when he picked up the Volkswagen Jetta Monday morning in Southold, but thought it might be because the tank was just filled. By the time Charlie Mattson got home to Shelter Island, he saw the gasoline was low and knew he had a problem.

Shelter Island Firefighters responded to North Ferry where the car was parked just outside the small building where walk-on passengers wait. They sanded the area while Mr. Mattson, who works for North Ferry, waited for a tow truck.

His own vehicle was being repaired and he had rented the Jetta from Enterprise and just finished a load of food shopping before heading back to the Island, he said. Fortunately, he was able to grab freezer space at the ferry to store his food while he awaited the tow.

j.lane@sireporter.com