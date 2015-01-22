Equipment removed from Calabro property

Dan Calabro had trucks and materials that were stored at 13 North Ferry Road removed prior to the January 20 deadline the Building Department set for him to cure the situation that had the site used for trucking without necessary application to the Town Board for a special permit or to the State Department of Transportation for a need curb cut.

The site sat empty on Tuesday, except for a large pile of wood and a sign announcing the wood was for sale. On December 17, building inspector Chris Tehan sent an Order to Remedy to Mr. Calabro requiring him to remove trucks and materials stored on the site by January 20.

On April 8, Mr. Tehan advised Mr. Calabro that to maintain the site as a moving and storage and general trucking operation, he would need a special permit from the town and permission from the State Department of Transportation to install a curb cut. The curb cut was needed to provide safe egress onto the state road and minimize stormwater runoff and road damage, Mr. Tehan said.

The site had previously held dismantled automobiles, trucks, tractors and similar equipment, construction supplies and debris, according to Mr. Tehan’s order.

“You have failed to take appropriate action” since being told last April of the necessary changes, Mr. Tehan said in the Order to Remedy. He gave Mr. Calabro until this week to remove the illegal materials and take the necessary steps to apply for a special permit and permission from the state for a curb cut.

Failure to have removed the equipment would have resulted in issuance of a summons and fines until Mr. Calabro brought the site into compliance.

Mr. Calabro said on the advice of counsel, he has no comment at this time.

j.lane@sireporter.com