Dusting today, but look out for Saturday

Shelter Island can expect about an inch of snowfall from Wednesday night into this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

But forecasters are tracking a storm that could blanket the area Saturday night into Sunday, said NWS meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki.

“All indications are that there’s going to be a storm system and it does look like we’re going to get some precipitation,” he said. “What happens during that event is where the question marks still lie.”

The Saturday storm will have more significant precipitation, Mr. Ciemnecki said. Some forecast models show the low-pressure system dumping only snow on the area, while others predict a rain-snow mix, he said.

“The model’s starting to show some coming together, but there are still some things that have to be worked out,” he said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty still with the forecast.”

A National Weather Service forecast states that the storm could become a “classic nor’easter” with the potential to bring a “significant” amount of snow and gusty winds to the region.