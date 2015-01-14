Dougherty: Numbers telling a good story

Supervisor Jim Dougherty said essential financial and environmental figures are favoring Shelter Island.

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Mr. Dougherty reported that financially the town is in good shape with non-Highway Department receipts for November totaling $77,045.

Landfill receipts were about $30,500 and building permits brought in a little more than $10,000. Garbage bag sales were about $6,600.

Mortgage tax receipts for the third quarter ending September 30 were $71,900, which is good, Mr. Dougherty said. So far mortgage receipts for 2014 have been about $250,000.

“We took a deep breath and budgeted $330,000,” Mr. Dougherty said. “I’m comfortable.”

Test well levels were also encouraging, Mr. Dougherty said, with all well numbers up and the Menantic Road well at its highest level ever.

Only two wells — Shelter Island Heights and Manwaring Road — are below their December averages, Mr. Dougherty said.

Rainfall was heavy in December, with reports from Silver Beach and the Center showing about 7 inches of rain for the month.