Decorate a Door contest: And the envelope, please …

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy won the first annual Decorate a Door contest, sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce.

The prize was a free ad on the Chamber’s website for 2015.

Chamber member Barbara Bloom said 368 people voted for their favorite display online, by mail and at the ballot box at the Shelter Island Library.

Greg Ofrias and his brother-in-law, Dave Fujita, constructed the 9-foot toy soldiers that graced the entrance of the pharmacy.

Mr. Ofrias said he thought the contest was “a great success. It made the Island look very festive. I drove around to see what other businesses were doing and a lot of them were very creative.

“I think a lot a people did that and maybe thought, why don’t we go in and shop locally?”

Mr. Ofrias added, “If it hadn’t been for the contest, I probably would’ve just put up two wreaths.”

FAO Schwartz has nothing on us.