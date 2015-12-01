Cara Loriz leaving Sylvester Manor

Sylvester Manor announced today that Cara Loriz, executive director of the nonprofit for the past four years, has resigned.

Ms. Loriz, a former editor of the Reporter, is leaving the Manor to relocate with her family on the West Coast.

In a statement released today, the Manor noted many Ms. Loriz’s accomplishments, including “the highly successful Founding Families campaign and the annual Farm to Table Dinners, and [she] shepherded the fast-growing start-up through a tripling of staff size and annual budget. Under her stewardship Sylvester Manor Educational Farm has grown to provide food, arts, education and a window on history to thousands of visitors each year; Ms. Loriz has nurtured partnerships with organizations near and far to share Sylvester Manor’s wealth of natural and cultural resources.”

Ms. Loriz said her time at Sylvester Manor had been an “exciting, challenging and incredibly satisfying experience. This remarkable place has just begun to realize its enormous potential to enrich the Shelter Island community. I look forward to watching this project move forward, and hope that local support for Sylvester Manor will continue to grow as it embarks on a new chapter in its long history.”

The Manor’s president of the Board of Directors, Samuel W. Seymour, said the organization “owes a huge debt of gratitude to Cara for her inspirational leadership and tireless contributions to making this nonprofit such a success. We face the challenge of replacing the irreplaceable, but we have great confidence in our future and in the meantime Sylvester Manor wishes Cara and her family all the very best.”

The board has hired JBK Associates, an international executive head hunting firm based in Manhattan, to organize the search for Ms. Loriz’s successor.