Brush fire flares as winds pick up

It took Shelter Island Firefighters about a half hour to bring a brush fire under control on Cobbetts Lane Thursday.

The call came in at 11 a.m., Chief Will Anderson said. A resident with a permit to do a controlled burn of a brush pile saw it go out of control when there was a change in the wind, the chief said.

“The wind just changed on the poor guy and went from about 5 mph to about 20 mph” spreading the flames, Chief Anderson said.

There were no injuries and no damage to property.

j.lane@sireporter.com