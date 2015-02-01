Brush fire flares as winds pick up
It took Shelter Island Firefighters about a half hour to bring a brush fire under control on Cobbetts Lane Thursday.
The call came in at 11 a.m., Chief Will Anderson said.A resident with a permit to do a controlled burn of a brush pile saw it go out of control when there was a change in the wind, the chief said.
“The wind just changed on the poor guy and went from about 5 mph to about 20 mph” spreading the flames, Chief Anderson said.
There were no injuries and no damage to property.