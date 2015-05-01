Brrrr! Shelter Island braces for winter’s first blast

Despite temps in the 50s yesterday, tonight’s evening chill is only taste of what’s to come, as single-digit temperatures compounded by heavy winds will make for what feels like sub-zero temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the mid-30’s this afternoon will fall down to the mid-teens overnight, making for a mostly clear and dry night, meteorologist David Stark said.

But come Tuesday, a quick increase in cloud cover will cause light snow starting mid-morning with about an inch of accumulation expected to end by the mid-afternoon, Mr. Stark said.

“Whatever snowfall does stick could make a bit of a difficult travel,” he said.

A cold snap of temperatures in the mid-20s will greet residents Wednesday, with a possible passing snow shower in the afternoon, he said.

Wednesday night temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits with wind gusts of up to 35 mph expected, according to the forecast.

“It is going to feel like it is below zero at -7 to -12 degrees Thursday morning, but will subside a bit during the day,” Mr. Stark said. “We’re not looking at any record lows, but it will be one of the cooler days we’ve seen so far this winter.”