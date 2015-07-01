Boys drop well-played game against powerhouse Bridgehampton

The undefeated Bridgehampton Killer Bees (9-0) continued their winning ways by earning a hard fought 73-59 victory over the Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team yesterday on the Indian’s home court.

Charles Manning of the Bees led all scorers with 34 points and Josh Lamison contributed 16 points for Bridgehampton.

Once again, the Indians were led by Tristan Wissemann who scored 24 points, shooting 9 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. He also led the team in rebounding (12), assists (5) and steals (2).

Junior Billy Boeklen collected 15 points and 4 assists. Junior Semaj Lawrence shoot 5 of 6 from the floor, totaling 10 points and gathered 7 rebounds.

The Indians shot the ball extremely well — 60 percent from 2-point range, 50 percent from 3-point range and 63 percent from the foul line. Too many turnovers (16) and difficulty matching up on defense proved to be the difference. Coach Jay Card Jr. appreciated his team’s effort but feels the team still needs to work on their “help” defense and get stops at critical times in the game.

Next up, the boys are back on the hardwood tomorrow for a road game against Smithtown Christian.

Tip off is slated for 4:30 p.m.