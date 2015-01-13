Boys drop league contest against Smithtown

After a very respectable effort against Bridgehampton earlier in the week, the Shelter Island School boys varsity basketball team visited Smithtown Christian on Thursday, January 8.

Unfortunately, the team played its worst game of the year, giving up 47 points in the second half and getting trounced 65-46 in front of a large homecoming crowd.

Both teams started off slowly in the first quarter, with Smithtown Christian leading 7-6 after eight minutes of play. Junior co-captain Tristan Wissemann scored all six points for the Indians.

Shelter Island did make a run late in the second quarter off a 3-point shot by Wissemann and an assist from Billy Boeklen.

Boeklen hit on all four of his free throw attempts and senior Sawyer Clark also connected on a 3-point shot, giving the Indians a 20-18 lead by halftime. What happened after halftime was disappointing to both the players and the coaching staff.

Smithtown out-hustled, out-defended, and out-played Shelter Island at both ends of the court.

A 22-7 third quarter beating proved to be decisive and ignited a 25-19 fourth quarter performance by the home team.

It is difficult to win a high school basketball game when the defense gives up 47 points in just 16 minutes of play. Give Smithtown Christian credit, they just “took it to us in the second half,” according to Coach Jay Card Jr.

On the bright side, the Indians shot well from both 3-point and range and the foul line, but were a dismal 9 of 36 (25 percent) from 2-point range. The Indians also committed a season high 19 turnovers, which just added to their frustrations.

Charles Bellini led the home team with 21 points and 5 assists. Smithtown had four of five starters in double figures.

Meanwhile, the Island’s Wissemann scored 27 of his team’s 46 points but experienced some frustrations himself in the second half from inside the arc.

Nevertheless, he did hit five of six from the foul line and four of seven from behind the arc.

Simply put, it was not a good team performance as the Indians struggle with a 0-4 league record. The Islanders are 2-0 in non-league play but they need to earn a win against the Ross School today, Tuesday January 13 at home.

The game is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. after a 4 p.m. JV contest. Coach Card is hoping that he can capitalize on a big home crowd and get some much needed confidence back for his team.