Adopt-A-Park program launched

Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. is hoping there are so many people applying for the town’s new Adopt-A-Park program that he’ll have to pick names out of a hat.

Mr. Card’s aim is to free up his staff for projects such as building maintenance, pothole repairs and brush clearing along roadsides, instead of using them to mow grass and weed.

He’s identified six sites — Volunteer Park on Bridge Street; Tot Lot on School Street; Shiebler Park on Prospect; Ice Pond on New York Avenue; Mitchell Park on Burns Road; and Dickerson Park on Menantic Road — where he hopes people will either step forward and take responsibility for maintenance or pay the cost for a landscaper to keep the sites mown, weeded and generally tidy.

Applicants can stipulate which site they would prefer to sponsor.

Those chosen as stewards of parks will be asked to sign a two-year contract after which they may re-up or opt out. Each individual or business taking on maintenance of the park will be entitled to an 18-inch by 24-inch sign identifying them as sponsors of the site. If a site opens on more than one roadway, signs can be placed at all access roads.

The town will provide mulch and soil and other supplies that may be needed. Each sponsor will receive a supply of 50 yards of either mulch or topsoil for his or her own purposes or to resell.

“This is the kickoff to test and see how the program works,” Mr. Card said. If it works smoothly, his hope is to identify other town-owned sites that could be sponsored.

How much will it save taxpayers? That depends on the site and the amount of work, Mr. Card said. He estimated a parcel like Dickerson Park, where essentially the need is to keep the grass mowed, the savings could be as much as $6,000 a year.

Currently two men work for about three hours each to maintain the site, involving mowing about 15 times a year at an approximate cost to the town of $400 each time, he said. That doesn’t mean it would cost sponsors that amount, but when town workers are on the job, they’re being paid at their regular wages.

“I see this as a win-win for everybody,” Mr. Card said. Besides freeing up workers for more substantive projects, it will save taxpayers money and enable sponsors to get free advertising.

Applications are available at the commissioner’s office, 34 Menantic Road, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. They must be returned by noon on March 3, and assuming there are more applicants than sites, the applications will be placed in a hat and drawn by a Town Board member following the March 24 work session.