A new guide to the wonders of the Island

The rollout of a new resource for Islanders and visitors was announced at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

“A Map of Walkable Open Space and Preserved Lands,” is a handsome, foldable map similar in size to the free Shelter Island maps available in many places around town, with information on preserved areas of the Island and readable, easy to follow directions.

The map identifies 16 places on the Island for nature walks, and will soon be as ubiquitous as the general map of Shelter Island.

A project that came out of the town’s Green Options Advisory Committee at the suggestion of committee member Dan Fokine, the announcement to the board was made by Tim Purtell, chairman of the GOAC and Mr. Fokine.

A first printing of 2,500 copies cost $450, according to Mr. Purtell, who said the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce picked up the bill.

The plan is to have the brochures in Town Hall and Island businesses, including the Reporter’s office.

The map is on the town’s website and can be downloaded and printed.

The board was unanimous in its praise for the committee members, with Supervisor Jim Dougherty saying the town “is very fortunate” to have the resource.

After their presentation, Mr. Fokine said that the map was just the beginning. “This is only the first step to the revitalization of stewardship [of public land] on Shelter Island.”

Mr. Purtell said that he and Mr. Fokine will be planning public hikes on one or two of the properties this

spring.