A little day music: Shelter Island School’s first orchestra

Though the musicians of the Perlman Music Program are currently at their winter residence in Sarasota, Florida, the sound of orchestral strings can be heard for the first time at the Shelter Island School. High school students Julia Labrozzi (viola), Olivia Yeaman (cello), Sydney Clark (violin) and Will Garrison are the members of the quartet; Will is even playing his older brother Kirby’s violin.

The program came about when students expressed interest last year and former School Superintendent Michael Hynes suggested trying it “to see how it goes.” Music teacher Jessica Bosak ran with it, offering it as an elective. She said, “It’s the nicest group of kids that you’ll ever meet. They practice at home on their own and work so well together during class. We have so much fun!

“All of the students perform in the other music ensembles as well, including Band, Jazz Band, Chorus and Select Choir. Even though they already knew how to read music from these other groups, playing in an orchestra is completely different. They’ve had to learn how to read in a new clef — basically like reading a new language. So much of playing in an orchestra is being able to hear if you are in tune with the others, so they’ve had to undergo a lot of aural skills training and are doing fabulously.

Every single part is different, so in the piece “Holiday Magic,” [that they played at the Holiday Concert] they were all responsible for their own line. In a band, the clarinets might all have the same part, so they can rely on each other. For this, each person was accountable for themselves. Something incredibly difficult, but they did it effortlessly.”

PMP faculty members have spoken to Ms. Bosak and band teacher Keith Brace about working in collaboration with PMP’s alumni and the high school musicians in the spring.