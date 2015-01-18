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Around the Island

A holiday party at the Senior Activity Center

By Mimi Brennan

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Front left: Lorna Laspia, Lois Charls, Karoline Kilb and George Dawson. Back left: Paul Shepherd, Peter Reich, Ron Lucas, Pat Berkus, Tom Charls and Dr. Barbara Phillips-Cole.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
Front left: Lorna Laspia, Lois Charls, Karoline Kilb and George Dawson. Back left: Paul Shepherd, Peter Reich, Ron Lucas, Pat Berkus, Tom Charls and Dr. Barbara Phillips-Cole.

The Silver Circle Social Club held its holiday party on Wednesday, January 7. More than 50 people, including invited guests, attended.

Club members and staff were also on hand to toast the new year.

Giovanna Ketcham and Diane Anderson had prepared a magnificent buffet. What a spread!

The Silver Circle Social Club is now in its 10th year of service to the Shelter Island community. The club started as an adult day care facility. It is now a club where seniors, most of them in their late 80s or early 90s, can meet, have a nutritious lunch, play games, talk and take a siesta. Some just like to talk!

We all look forward to our holiday party in 2016. Some of us, no, all of us, will be there. That is our fervent prayer!