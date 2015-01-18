A holiday party at the Senior Activity Center

The Silver Circle Social Club held its holiday party on Wednesday, January 7. More than 50 people, including invited guests, attended.

Club members and staff were also on hand to toast the new year.

Giovanna Ketcham and Diane Anderson had prepared a magnificent buffet. What a spread!

The Silver Circle Social Club is now in its 10th year of service to the Shelter Island community. The club started as an adult day care facility. It is now a club where seniors, most of them in their late 80s or early 90s, can meet, have a nutritious lunch, play games, talk and take a siesta. Some just like to talk!

We all look forward to our holiday party in 2016. Some of us, no, all of us, will be there. That is our fervent prayer!