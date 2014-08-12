ZBA ponders fee changes

Applicants for building permits or those who come before the Zoning Board of Review or Planning Board could find themselves paying higher fees in the future.

The Town Board is reviewing fees that have been in place for 10 years and has asked members of the other boards to weigh in with their thoughts.

ZBA members did just that Wednesday night, suggesting the following changes:

• The fee for a variance could go from $500 to $750 and for those needing multiple variances, the fee could be $750 for every two variances.

• The special permit fee for projects where more than half the existing structure is proposed to be changed, could jump from $500 to $1,000.

• Requests for extensions on projects that aren’t done within the time allotted would require payment of half the original fee.

• The current $100 fee for small projects costing less than $5,000 could be changed to $350 for projects under $20,000.

• Fees for those who make changes to their structures, but fail to apply for permits could be doubled.

That resulted in a discussion about whether the doubled fee should apply only to the homeowner who made the changes illegally or to a buyer who purchased the property, perhaps, without recognizing that some aspects of the structure had been changed without proper permitting.

ZBA chairman Doug Matz was adamant about the double fee applying in any case. It’s up to the buyer to have checked with the Building Department to determine whether any work had been done illegally and that’s something lawyers generally advise their clients to do, he said. It’s an issue to be worked out between buyer and seller.

He doesn’t want to open the door to requests from buyers claiming they didn’t know changes had occurred with proper permits.

Town Attorney Laury Dowd will structure a summary statement of ZBA opinions and give members a chance to review it before sending it on to the Town Board as an advisory message.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis, who is liaison to the ZBA, said the Town Board isn’t rushing to make the changes, but wants to re-examine the fee structure since there have been no changes for so many years.

The ZBA expects to give approval to an application from the Richard Hogan Revocable Trust to build a pavilion on a lot at 1 Apple Orchard Lane. The unusual nature of the request is that there’s no main structure on the open lot and the request was only for the pavilion that qualifies as an accessory structure.

It would be used for music and dance events and the ZBA expected to stipulate that no other structure could be built on the property in the future.

Other stipulations would bar installation of bathrooms, kitchens or septic systems, but Port-A-Potties could be brought in for special events and catering trucks would be allowed.

There is already access to water on the property. In granting the pavilion, there can be no walls, screens or glass enclosures added as its intent is to be an open air structure.

Lighting is acceptable on the property, but must comply with the town’s dark skies ordinance.

An application from Alan Dowling Jr. for a variance at 24 Hilo Drive to construct a new house will get approval with the stipulation that both an existing house and garage on the property must be demolished before work begins on the new structure.

Mr. Dowling had previously won approval for the project, but missed the deadline to undertake the project and was forced to re-file for a new variance. Essentially, the new approval will mirror the original one.

j.lane@sireporter.com