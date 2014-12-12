When in ‘Doubt’ head to the Senior Center

We are showing “Doubt” with Meryl Streep on Wednesday, December 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. This movie is based on a play, “Doubt: A Parable,” by John Patrick Shanley, which won a Pulitzer Prize. The film was nominated for five Oscars.

“Doubt” is a suspense-filled serious drama. The theme can still be found in today’s headlines. The principal of the Saint Nicholas Church School in the Bronx, Sister Aloysius Beauvier (Streep), dislikes a new progressive parish priest, Father Brendan Flynn, played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Father Flynn has taken an interest in a youth with problems, the least of which is poverty. His mother, played by Viola Davis (last year’s Oscar winner for Best Actress), wants her boy to have a quality education, free from the stress of gangs and drugs.

Streep’s character is looking for misconduct by the priest so she can get rid of him. She recruits a shy fellow nun, played by the sweet Amy Adams, to help her spy on him. The young nun cannot confirm any of the principal’s suspicion of the ultimate sin and all that is left is doubt. How will the church deal with all the innuendos?

Running time: 104 minutes

Come and join Mimi, Maggie and me at the Senior Activity Center on December 17. We will provide a warm room, snacks and comfortable chairs.