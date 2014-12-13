If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

What we thought was a photo that would fool almost everyone (see below) was one of the more obvious images we’ve had in What is that?

Janet Clark wrote almost immediately to correctly identify “boats in storage for the winter that are shrink- wrapped.”

Our friend Tom Speeches knew what and where: “I do believe the picture is that of the Shelter Island Yacht Club with sailboat hulls shrink-wrapped for the winter months.”

Carleen Blados Washington wrote to identify the winterized boats and Eugene Van Rynbach recognized “the Yacht Club building on the left by the stair up to the door on the second floor.”

And Tammi Jernick and Elizabeth Ruby weren’t fooled in the least, also identifying the Yacht Club in winter mode.

Congratulations to all.