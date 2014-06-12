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Craig Hausman was exactly right when he called our office first thing last Wednesday morning to tell us that the two solar lights on the brick walkway (below) from last week belonged to a house owned by Karen and Clifford Case. Craig recognized “the bricks and the two lights” in the house across from Union Chapel.

And he should. He’s worked for the Cases since 1986.

He also mentioned that he recognized the peacock coop at Sylvester Manor that was the “What is that?” a couple of weeks ago. He said, “Mrs. Fiske asked me to shingle the roof of the coop when I was 15. I had no idea what I was doing.”

Also seeing the light was Peter Larsen, who wrote to tell us that it is the front walkway of the Cases’ house on Wesley Avenue.