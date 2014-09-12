Water worries on Highway Supe’s mind

It’s the water, not the wind, that worries Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr.

Mr. Card said Tuesday morning that the real danger from the nor’easter bearing down on the Island was flooding on roads.

In addition, high tide was due at noon today, and that could cause problems with the causeways, Mr. Card added.

Power outages were also something to worry about with high winds forecasted, but Mr. Card praised PSEG for its “storm hardening,” or efforts to reduce weather-related incidents on the power infrastructure. The power company spent a lot of time and effort clearing wires of tree branches from late summer through the autumn, Mr. Card said.

“We’re worried of course about downed trees,” Mr. Card said, if the wind gusts hard enough.

Like most Islanders, Mr. Card was pleased the temperatures would keep the storm as rain, and not the white stuff.

“But that’s coming,” Mr. Card said.