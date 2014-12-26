Village of Dering Harbor trustees meeting

The trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor met briefly on Saturday, December 20 in Village Hall to review a number of on-going topics on their agenda.

Mayor Tim Hogue provided the following up-dates:

• Dry well project: Installation of the dry well at Yoco Road has been delayed while Cablevision considers relocating its cable lines. It’s “a minor problem,” the mayor said.

• Bulkhead replacement: The DEC is waiting for clarification from Costello Marine about its permit application for work on replacing a bulkhead extending from the Julia Dodd culvert to the Hunt property. Weather permitting, work could begin very soon, Mr. Hogue said.

• Goldfarb/Paredes applications: The on-going debate continues about who owns a piece of the Shore Road property — the village or the homeowners — on which residents Brad Goldfarb and Alfredo Paredes plan to plant a hedge. Village attorney Joseph Prokop was expected to summarize the village’s position at Saturday’s meeting but said that a part of his review had been delayed and his legal opinion would not be available until the next meeting of the board in February.

Mr. Hogue said that it was not likely there would be any surprises in Mr. Prokop’s report. It seemed to him that the village clearly owned the property in question, he said.

• Dock ordinance: Mr. Hogue said the board was continuing to look at a various aspects of the proposed dock ordinance — length of the docks, whether measurement would be made from the high or low water mark, among others. The intent would be to shift dock approval from the town to the village, Mr. Hogue said, which would enable the village to have some input into plans before they were submitted to the DEC.

• Dunhill building permit: The village’s building inspector had reviewed the application for a building permit for a residence at 2 Dering Woods Road but, the mayor said, there was some confusion about the submission, which had multiple parties involved,among them, the property owner Adam Dunhill, the contractor and an LLC. The inspector was waiting for the situation to be clarified. Once he has signed off on the permit, the application would go to the Village Architectural Review Board for consideration.

Although the applicants had expected an ARB meeting between Christmas and New Year’s, that was not going to happen, the mayor said, particularly since the application was still pending with the building inspector.

The Village Board traditionally takes a bye on meeting in January and is scheduled to meet next on Saturday, February 21 at 10 a.m. in Village Hall.