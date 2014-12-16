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Varsity girls basketball season under way

By Reporter Staff

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Madison Hallman passing on the run in Friday’s home loss to Port Jefferson.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Madison Hallman passing on the run in Friday’s home loss to Port Jefferson.

The Shelter Island School varsity girls basketball season tipped off Friday, December 12 on the Blue and Gray’s home floor.

Matching up against a very tough and seasoned Port Jefferson squad, the Island girls lost, with a final score of 58 to 26.

Coach Peter Midema said his young team played hard, keeping the score close at half time with a score of 25-16.

Kenna McCarthy led Island scorers with 7 points.

Upcoming games are tonight on the road against Stony Brook and Friday at home against cross-bay rival Southold.

BEVERLA WALZ PHOTO Katrina Kaasik driving into the lane against Port Jefferson.
BEVERLA WALZ PHOTO Katrina Kaasik driving into the lane against Port Jefferson.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Fran Frasco at the free throw line.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Fran Frasco at the free throw line.

 