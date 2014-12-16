Varsity girls basketball season under way

The Shelter Island School varsity girls basketball season tipped off Friday, December 12 on the Blue and Gray’s home floor.

Matching up against a very tough and seasoned Port Jefferson squad, the Island girls lost, with a final score of 58 to 26.

Coach Peter Midema said his young team played hard, keeping the score close at half time with a score of 25-16.

Kenna McCarthy led Island scorers with 7 points.

Upcoming games are tonight on the road against Stony Brook and Friday at home against cross-bay rival Southold.