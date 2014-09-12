Town honors senior for 30 years service

Gertrude Bourne was honored by her community Friday for nearly three decades of service to Island seniors. First appointed to the Senior Citizens Council in 1986, Ms. Bourne resigned last week.

The Town Board declared December 5 as Gertrude Bourne Day.

A proclamation, read by Supervisor Jim Dougherty, above with Ms. Bourne, noted that she had been instrumental in the formation of programs for seniors that included, among many others, nutrition services and trips for seniors.

“I just tried to do my best,” Ms. Bourne said.