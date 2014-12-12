This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

President Lyndon Baines Johnson was named Times’ Man of the Year. The Reverend Martin Luther King accepted the Nobel Peace Prize.

Singer-songwriter and the man known as the King of Soul, Sam Cooke, was killed in a still controversial shooting at a Los Angeles motel.

Bobby Vinton’s “Mr. Lonely” was at the top of the Billboard charts.

Kids were asking Santa Claus for Easy Bake ovens and GI Joe action figures.

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

LILCO unveils emergency power plant

Fifth years ago, the Long Island Lighting Company unveiled a new generating station in Southold that would serve as an emergency backup to ensure electrical service to both North Fork and Shelter Island residents. The $1.5 million plant was located on a six-acre parcel on Route 25, west of Greenport. It was designed to kick in automatically during periods of peak electrical needs in both towns and would be powered by a gas turbine generator.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, residents here are awaiting a decision from PSEG about whether electricity here will gain backup from additional cables running between Greenport and the Island or from a substation located on Shelter Island. Residents shot down a plan for a substation on Route 114, but there are other sites being considered along with a plan to reactivate the project.

30 YEARS AGO

School needs $363,000 to meet state code

After voters defeated a bond issue in 1984, the Board of Education was hoping a second vote would turn out differently as the need to bring the building into compliance with safety code requirements would have to be done. The board was exploring options for funding the work in case a second vote failed. The necessary work included a new roof on the gym wing, point and seal masonry work on the original building and an upgrade of heating controls expected to cost about $291,000.

POSTSCRIPT: Fast forward 40 years and the current Board of Education was able to secure easy support for a bond issue not to exceed $1.63 million that will upgrade the broken heating and ventilation system as well as other work to be done with a completion date anticipated toward the end of 2015.

20 YEARS AGO

Building inspector submits resignation

Elmer Edwards III announced at this time 20 years ago that he would be retiring as building inspector and zoning officer, opening up the search by the Town Board for a replacement. Mr. Edwards had served for 15 years in the two positions that had a combined salary of $31,190 would have seen a small jump in his pay to $32,400 in 1995. In its search for a replacement, the Town Board formally combined the two jobs and planned to see a replacement for $28,500.

POSTSCRIPT: Long-time Building Inspector Bill Banks serves the town today.

10 YEARS AGO

3 hospitals ask towns for help

Eastern Long Island Hospital, Southampton Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center were all bleeding red and exploring ways to turn their financial fortunes around 10 years ago. They asked East End towns they serve to consider finding ways to support their work while the then fledgling Peconic Health Corporation the hospitals had formed with one another took root. The hospitals weren’t asking for creation of a tax district, but rather seeking ways in which the various towns could allocate money to their operations.

Art Williams was supervisor at the time, but deferred comment on the idea of town tax money finding its way into hospital coffers.

POSTSCRIPT: Streamlining services among the three hospitals through the Peconic Health Corporation helped for awhile to reduce costs and focus income on programs that complemented one another, instead of competing for patients. But today’s longer-term aim is to form alliances with large hospitals.All three East End hospitals are in the process of exploring such alliances that are likely to be solidified in 2015.

j.lane@sireporter.com