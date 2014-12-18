The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, December 18 through Thursday, December 25:
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Backgammon Club, Mondays, Shelter Island Library. All ages welcome; bring your board. Meeting December 22; no meeting December 29. 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls, 749-0276.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20
Gleaning of the field, Sylvester Manor, 12 noon to 2 p.m., harvest last vegetables of the year. Everyone welcome; bring garden snips/scissors or knives and a bag to take veggies home. Call 749-0626 for more info.
Sweetest Dog Rescue open house, 4 to 8 p.m., Center firehouse. Raffle, face painting, arts and crafts, refreshments and puppies. Suggested donation $25 per family; $10 per person; includes entry for a door prize. Raffle tickets: $2 each; 7 for $10. Win gift baskets and gift cards donated by Island businesses. RSVPs appreciated. Call 749-5026 to purchase tickets.
Scratch-Off Mania, Toy Store at Jack’s Marine. Prizes up to a $200 gift certificate. All day.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21
“Christmas Around the World,” with Terry and Kathy Brockbank reading “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” and others. Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 22
PBA Christmas Caroling, meet at police headquarters to sing carols at Island homes. Transportation provided. Pizza to follow at Bella Vita. 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23
Advent Prayer Service, Presbyterian Church, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24
Children’s Christmas Pageant, Our Lady of the Isle Church, 4 p.m.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
December 20: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.
December 24: Town buildings CLOSED.
December 25: Town buildings CLOSED.