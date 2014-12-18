The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, December 18 through Thursday, December 25:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Mondays, Shelter Island Library. All ages welcome; bring your board. Meeting December 22; no meeting December 29. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls, 749-0276.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

Gleaning of the field, Sylvester Manor, 12 noon to 2 p.m., harvest last vegetables of the year. Everyone welcome; bring garden snips/scissors or knives and a bag to take veggies home. Call 749-0626 for more info.

Sweetest Dog Rescue open house, 4 to 8 p.m., Center firehouse. Raffle, face painting, arts and crafts, refreshments and puppies. Suggested donation $25 per family; $10 per person; includes entry for a door prize. Raffle tickets: $2 each; 7 for $10. Win gift baskets and gift cards donated by Island businesses. RSVPs appreciated. Call 749-5026 to purchase tickets.

Scratch-Off Mania, Toy Store at Jack’s Marine. Prizes up to a $200 gift certificate. All day.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21

“Christmas Around the World,” with Terry and Kathy Brockbank reading “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” and others. Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22

PBA Christmas Caroling, meet at police headquarters to sing carols at Island homes. Transportation provided. Pizza to follow at Bella Vita. 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23

Advent Prayer Service, Presbyterian Church, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24

Children’s Christmas Pageant, Our Lady of the Isle Church, 4 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 20: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

December 24: Town buildings CLOSED.

December 25: Town buildings CLOSED.