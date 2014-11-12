The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, December 11 to Saturday, December 20.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls, 749-0276.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11

Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, Grades K to 7, 7 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

After School Movie, “Dolphin Tale 2,” Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m. Rated PG.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13

PTSA Breakfast with Santa, Presbyterian Church, 8 to 10:30 a.m. $10 for adults, $5 for kids, $25 for families. Bring a camera for photo with Santa.

Holiday Open House, Mashomack Preserve Manor House. Mulled cider, eggnog, caroling, crafts for kids. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.

Santa at Jack’s Marine, gifts for all, cocoa and cookies, 2 to 4 p.m.

Kindness bracelets, Lisa Krekeler reads “Emily and the Kindness Bracelet,” then helps kids make their own. Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

NYS DEC Hunter Safety Course, 2-day class, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shelter Island School boardroom. Free; all materials included. Pre-registration required; call Garth at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m. Repeats on Sunday, December 14.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

Children’s Christmas Party, Shelter Island Fire Department, Center firehouse, 2 p.m. Visit with Santa, gifts for kids up to eight years old. Refreshments.

Holiday Concert, Presbyterian Church, Christmas Cantata with narration, Bell Choir, seasonal music by youth ensemble. 3 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16

PTSA Holiday Boutique, kids shopping for their families, Shelter Island School lobby, during school hours.

Advent Prayer Service, Presbyterian Church, 5 to 5:30 p.m. Repeats on December 23.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Cinema 114, “Doubt,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

Sweetest Dog Rescue open house, 4 to 8 p.m., Center firehouse. Raffle, face painting, arts and crafts, refreshments and puppies. Suggested donation $25 per family; $10 per person; includes entry for a door prize. Raffle tickets: $2 each; 7 for $10. Win gift baskets and gift cards donated by Island businesses. RSVPs appreciated. Call 749-5026 to purchase tickets.

Scratch-Off Mania, Toy Store at Jack’s Marine. Prizes up to a $200 gift certificate. All day.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 15: Community Preservation Fund, 8:30 a.m.

December 15: Shelter Island Board of Education meeting, school boardroom, 7 p.m.

December 15: Shelter Island Fire Commissioners meeting, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

December 16: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

December 16: Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m.

December 20: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.