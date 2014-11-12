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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, December 11 to Saturday, December 20.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls, 749-0276.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11

Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, Grades K to 7, 7 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

After School Movie, “Dolphin Tale 2,” Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m. Rated PG.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13

PTSA Breakfast with Santa, Presbyterian Church, 8 to 10:30 a.m. $10 for adults, $5 for kids, $25 for families. Bring a camera for photo with Santa.

Holiday Open House, Mashomack Preserve Manor House. Mulled cider, eggnog, caroling, crafts for kids. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.

Santa at Jack’s Marine, gifts for all, cocoa and cookies, 2 to 4 p.m.

Kindness bracelets, Lisa Krekeler reads “Emily and the Kindness Bracelet,” then helps kids make their own. Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

NYS DEC Hunter Safety Course, 2-day class, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shelter Island School boardroom. Free; all materials included. Pre-registration required; call Garth at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m. Repeats on Sunday, December 14.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

Children’s Christmas Party, Shelter Island Fire Department, Center firehouse, 2 p.m. Visit with Santa, gifts for kids up to eight years old. Refreshments.

Holiday Concert, Presbyterian Church, Christmas Cantata with narration, Bell Choir, seasonal music by youth ensemble. 3 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16

PTSA Holiday Boutique, kids shopping for their families, Shelter Island School lobby, during school hours.

Advent Prayer Service, Presbyterian Church, 5 to 5:30 p.m. Repeats on December 23.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Cinema 114, “Doubt,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

Sweetest Dog Rescue open house, 4 to 8 p.m., Center firehouse. Raffle, face painting, arts and crafts, refreshments and puppies. Suggested donation $25 per family; $10 per person; includes entry for a door prize. Raffle tickets: $2 each; 7 for $10. Win gift baskets and gift cards donated by Island businesses. RSVPs appreciated. Call 749-5026 to purchase tickets.

Scratch-Off Mania, Toy Store at Jack’s Marine. Prizes up to a $200 gift certificate. All day.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 15: Community Preservation Fund, 8:30 a.m.

December 15: Shelter Island Board of Education meeting, school boardroom, 7 p.m.

December 15: Shelter Island Fire Commissioners meeting, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

December 16: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

December 16: Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m.

December 20: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.