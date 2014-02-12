The Bankesters to hit the Island in January

The Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, in cooperation with the Shelter Island Town Recreation Department, proudly presents an evening of soaring vocals and “fresh picked” instrumentals with the award-winning family bluegrass band, the Bankesters, on Saturday, January 17, 2015 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium.

Phil and Dorene Bankester, their three daughters and a son-in-law, are known for some of the finest harmony singing in bluegrass music. In a short amount of time they have developed a unique sound that has drawn critical acclaim from across the bluegrass community.

Alison Brown, an alumna of Alison Krauss and Union Station, produced the Bankesters “Love Has Wheels” for the Compass Records Group in the fall of 2013. The album won the annual Independent Music Award for best Bluegrass Album the following June. The release features guest performances by some of bluegrass’s brightest luminaries, including Rob Ickes, Sierra Hull and Josh Williams.

In 2012, Emily Bankester was also awarded the first International Bluegrass Music Association Momentum Award for Vocalist of the Year. Continuing in the tradition of bands like the Whites, the Cox Family and the Carter Family, the Bankesters perform a tasteful mix of moving ballads and stomping up-tempo numbers, along with an occasional foray into the blues!

Bluegrass Today said, “The Bankesters provide sweet, uplifting music, solid musicianship and spot-on harmonies.”

Country Standard Time described their music, “With their moving harmonies weaving around and above their shimmering instrumentals, the Bankesters blow a fresh breeze into the bluegrass world.”

Reserved seats for the Bankesters are $25, $30 and $35. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com or by calling Sylvester Manor at 749-0626.