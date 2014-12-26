Shelter Island Police blotter: One ticket, one accident

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Brian Weslek, 34, of Shelter Island was driving on West Neck Road on December 20 when police stopped him and gave him a ticket for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Accidents

Marian R.Teodoru of Shelter Island was driving northbound on Manhasset Road on December 18 when a deer ran onto the road and into the front of his vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage to the bumper and grille/hood area. The deer was killed in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on December 16 that a large garbage container was blocking a West Neck roadway. Police located the driver who said he had dropped it there for a few minutes while swapping out containers.

Also on the 16th, a caller complained to police about a driver who passed her on the right on Route 114 while she had stopped to let a child cross the road. Police located the driver who was advised that passing on the right was not legal and to use more caution in the future.

A black Lab was reported at large in the Center on December 17. Police contacted the owner who said that the electric fence battery had died.

Police investigated a child welfare case in Hay Beach on December 17.

A caller reported an injured turkey on December 18. Police said the turkey apparently had a broken leg but was able to move and to gather/consume food.

On December 18, Southold police told the Shelter Island Police Department a vehicle had been seen driving erratically in Greenport and could be headed towards Shelter Island. The North Ferry area was patrolled with negative results.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Westmoreland on December 19.

A burglary alarm was activated at a residence on Ram Island on December 19. It had been set off accidentally by an electrician.

On December 20, an automatic burglary alarm went off at a Hay Beach home; the ground level of the residence appeared to be secure. A message was left for the caretaker.

A dead deer was reported in the Center on December 19; police notified the Shelter Island Highway Department.

On December 21, a caller told police that people in a vehicle in Westmoreland were handing out fliers. Police located them; no further action needed to be taken.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 17, 18, 19 and 21.