Shelter Island Police Blotter: No arrests, tickets, accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

A caller reported on December 10 that flames were coming from a wall-mounted electric heating unit at a Center residence. The caller put out the flames and shut down the electrical panel. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded, and the Building Department was notified to follow up on the home’s wiring.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on December 11.

On December 11, police assisted a caller who had questions regarding the eviction of a tenant.

Police on patrol in Westmoreland on December 12 noticed three horses at large in the roadway. The owner was located and retrieved the horses.

On December 12 police investigated a report that an excavator was being driven on the caller’s property, causing ruts. The caller stated that accessing the property where construction was taking place was difficult due to the topography. The caller was not interested in pursuing the matter, according to the police report, in the hopes that the damage would be repaired when the job was completed.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at a Heights residence on December 12. It was a false alarm, set off by construction on the property.

On December 12, a caller reported receiving a scam email purporting to be from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The caller wanted people to be aware of the scam and not to be taken in by it.

In response to an inquiry on December 13, police verified the registration of a motorcycle in the Heights and the location where it was parked as belonging to the owner.

Also on the 13th, police investigated a possible telephone scam.

Police responded to two cases of harassment on December 14 and December 15 in the Center and Cartwright respectively.

In response to a request, police checked on the whereabouts of a Center resident on December 15.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 10 and 14.