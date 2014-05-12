Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Outrageous

To the Editor:

Not having read the Reporter for the last month or so, the letter from Mr. Wilkinson (“Friend of the Airport,” November 13), the former East Hampton Town supervisor and currently a paid consultant to the Friends of the East Hampton Airport Coalition, has just come to my attention.

Whereas Mr. Wilkinson believes that he has put forth a persuasive fiscal argument for maintaining the airport at status quo, he is clearly tone deaf to the issues that have brought an opposing view to the forefront.

These are the depreciation of quality of life, of devaluation of property and invasion of natural habitat affected by noise pollution caused by unbridled air traffic that has urbanized a rural setting.

A contingent issue is the option for the Town of East Hampton, on January 1, 2015 to take back control of their airport by not renewing redundant FAA grants. In what is arguably one of the highest income bracket areas of the country, the town is in a unique position to ensure that the airport operates at a fiscally sustainable level without government money.

Given Mr. Wilkinson’s insensitivity to all but the economics of this dilemma, he characterizes the airport as a jewel, an asset to be exploited for the benefit of the Town of East Hampton. This position both demonstrates his insulation from an operation that others readily characterize as a pariah wreaking havoc on its neighbors, and reveals his deeply seated attitude of entitlement. According to Mr. Wilkinson, not only is it okay for others to bear the collateral burden of depreciation caused by a source that enriches the Town of East Hampton but in not sharing the benefits and experiencing only the downsides, he in effect expects us to pay for it as well!

This is an audaciously despicable assumption. It is an insult to all the surrounding townships and their governments as well as to the present directors of the Town of East Hampton who he believes are incompetent.

Wilkinson therefore advocates for the Town of East Hampton to abdicate their option to operate the airport in favor of the continued acceptance of FAA grant assistance. At what is an already dangerous volume of air traffic, I find his position both outrageous and unacceptable.

TOM CUGLIANI

Shelter Island

Bones to pick

To the Editor:

In response to the letter written by Heather Reylek (“Shame,” November 13), I disagree with almost everything she wrote. I wonder if anyone else noticed the figures she used concerning voter turnout for the recent election were not identical with a similar letter published in Newsday. You can word something anyway you want, but numbers need to be exact. If not, your writing becomes suspicious and you lose credibility.

I also have a bone to pick with Vincent Novak’s letter (“Protest vote,” November 20). Mr. Novak wrote that it was the strategy of Democrats not to vote to distance themselves from President Obama. I feel he needed to explain himself in greater detail about this strategy, especially since this was not a presidential election. It’s never been made clear to me how the strategy works, but it sounds counterproductive. How do people who subscribe to the strategy know when to employ it? Do they communicate with each other concerning it? Or perhaps it’s a big secret only to them and they gather in masses in large secluded areas such as the Pine Barrens off the Long Island Expressway somewhere near exit 71?

Not voting is not a crime. Many people stay away because they don’t like the candidates. Maybe if someone put a loaded gun to their heads they’d come out and get involved. This may sound crazy, but during a presidential election back in the late 1800s such a thing did happen. The state militia in Minnesota went around with rifles forcing people to vote for a particular candidate. Not surprisingly, that candidate won. That doesn’t sound fair to me. I don’t believe in guns, having never owned one, but it certainly would increase the voter turnout if nothing else.

Re: The large amount of money poured into campaigns when many families are struggling, cuts to education and public services are the norm and the homeless problem still abounds. It’s unconscionable so many candidates spend so much money to gain office and then ignore the needs of the state or country.

Most people don’t vote because there’s nothing in it for them. Perhaps they’re just grateful to have what they have and don’t seek all these perks politicians try to throw at them to gain office.

Maybe the whole voting process needs a major overhaul. Yes, let’s all get out and vote for that.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA

Shelter Island

Good people

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the local police and EMT’s of Shelter Island for their help and quick response to an accident involving my wife and daughter with deer on Route 114 near the Mashomack entrance last Wednesday.

We are greatly appreciative to live in a community of such good people who go above and beyond to help their neighbors. Thank you and God bless!

JOSEPH DENNY

Shelter Island