Shelter Island Fire District vote set for Tuesday

Fire Commissioner Keith Clark is running unopposed for another five-year term on the Shelter Island Fire District Board of Commissioners.

The election takes place Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Center Firehouse.

Because there is no opposition, commissioners agreed to use paper ballots for the election.

They previously adopted a provision calling for use of a voting machine when an election is contested.

Mr. Clark has been a commissioner for 12 years and currently is Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, a post he was elected to last January.

This is the first time in three years that a fire district election has been uncontested.