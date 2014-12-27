Reporter Letter to the Editor

One pitiful display

To the Editor:

Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for the brilliant idea to sponsor the “Decorate Your Door” project. It provided retailers and restaurateurs an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season using their many talents to enhance the Island. The results have been outstanding.



However, amidst brightly lit trees, wreaths, toy soldiers and angels, one participant on Bridge Street, namely The Dory, decided to place a toilet surrounded with Christmas lights next to the front door. It is a pitiful, tasteless display that sends a message that negates the sense of community that is so central to Shelter Island.

It is true that we have the freedom to express ourselves, but it is hoped that it will be in a way that respects the rights of others.

It is also true that we have the freedom to choose where and how to spend our money. I hope that we will spend thoughtfully and support those who work so hard to maintain the beauty of the Island, not only at this special time, but all year long.

ELEANOR OAKLEY

Shelter Island