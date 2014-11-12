Police blotter: One arrest, four tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Patrick J. Wallace, 39, of Shelter Island was driving on Peconic Avenue on Wednesday, December 3 at about 7 a.m. when he was stopped by police for speeding and failure to signal. He was also charged with driving without a seatbelt and making an unsafe start. Following the traffic stop, Mr. Wallace was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree (interfering with a police officer in the performance of his duty).

Mr. Wallace was released on station house bail of $250 and issued an appearance ticket for a later date on the Justice Court calendar.

SUMMONSES

Massimiliano Fresa, 46, of Spring Hill, Florida was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on December 4 and issued three tickets for driving with less than two headlights and less than two brake lights and also for operating a vehicle with substandard tires.

John S. Schultheis, 50, of Shelter Island was given a summons on South Ferry Road on December 5 for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a resident who called about problems with illegally parked vehicles in the Center on December 2.

On December 3, a resident reported receiving a phone message from an alleged government agency soliciting personal information. Police checked and the call was legitimate, not a scam.

Police assisted the Southold Police Department in locating a person on the Island on December 3.

A member of the cleaning staff accidentally set off the emergency call phone in the Shelter Island Library’s elevator on December 3.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a residence in Silver Beach on December 4. It was a false alarm, activated by a person working on the HVAC system in the basement.

On December 5, police investigated a report of a possible larceny.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on December 6.

The police and SIFD responded to a fire alarm at a Hay Beach home on December 6. It was set off by water coming into the house through a defective skylight.

On December 7, a front door motion alarm was activated at a home in the Center. Police did not find any sign of criminal activity.

A second burglary alarm was set off at a Ram Island residence on December 7. High winds may have blown the door open; there was no sign of any criminal activity.

A clogged drain caused flooding on a Center roadway on December 7; the Highway Department was notified.

Police responded to a report of an injured deer at the Shelter Island Country Club on December 8 and put the animal down.

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 2.