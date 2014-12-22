Obituary: Malcolm Gregory Pierson Jr.

Malcolm Gregory Pierson Jr., known as Greg, passed away at Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 23, 2014.

He was born on July 5, 1935 in South Orange, New Jersey. Greg is survived by his sister, Florence; his daughter, Marni, and her husband, Matthew Baum; and his three grandsons, William, Pierson and Matthew Jr.

As a child Greg and his family spent their summers on Shelter Island. Greg returned to the Island in 1990 and opened “The Wok.” He was an avid animal lover and turned his passion into a business, caring for Island pets.

A memorial service will be held in the spring on Shelter Island.