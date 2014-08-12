Marine contractor arrested in fatal DWI crash

Marine contractor John Costello Sr., 71, was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated after a fatal car crash in Greenport that killed a 34-year-old of Peconic man.

Miguel Bartolone, a passenger in a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Oseas Ramirez, later died at Stony Brook University Hospital. Mr. Costello remains in SBUH with injuries sustained in the crash. He has posted $250 bail, according to Southold Town police. Mr. Ramirez, charged with driving without a license, was treated for injuries at Eastern Long Island Hospital and released.

Mr. Costello is expected to be arraigned on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge at a later date.

Police said Mr. Costello was eastbound on Route 25 shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday night in a 2008 Chevy pickup truck and crossed into the westbound lane hitting an oncoming 2006 Honda driven by Mr. Ramirez.

Mr. Costello had initially been taken to ELIH and later transported to Stony Brook University Medial Center by ambulance, police said.

Greenport and Southold firefighters assisted in the rescue efforts.

Southold Town police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

Mr. Costello, a former Village Board trustee who owns Costello Marine in Greenport, is well known to Shelter Islanders who have hired his company for numerous marine contracting projects.

jnuzzon@timesreview.com