Library to host Hospice Tree of Lights ceremony

The members of the Board of East End Hospice would like to welcome everyone to their second annual Tree of Lights ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Shelter Island Library.

Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw will play music. The pastors of the Island, Father Peter DeSanctis, Reverend Stephen Fearing and Reverend Ron Wickey, will offer prayers, followed by a reading of the names of Islanders who died in 2014 and in past years.

Anyone may submit a name. The Tree of Lights will be lit in symbolic recognition to honor friends and family.

According to board member Kathy Zarchin, “Hospice not only provides care to the terminally ill patients, but also to their families and loved ones.

“We would like to thank the Shelter Island community for your support and generosity this past year. East End Hospice is able to care for our community and others on the East End because of your loyalty.”

Call Chrissy at East End Hospice at 288-7080 for more information or to dedicate an ornament on the tree.

Library Director Denise DiPaolo said, “It’s a touching and inspiring ceremony. A time when Islanders come together as a community to support those who are coping with loss during this holiday season.”